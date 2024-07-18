Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.06. 299,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,050. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.24.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

