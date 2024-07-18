Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average of $125.24. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

