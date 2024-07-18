Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Trimmed by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,028 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,139,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.