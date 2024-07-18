Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,139,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,552. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

