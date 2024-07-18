Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.04

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.04 and last traded at $124.80, with a volume of 321853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.92. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

