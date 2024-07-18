Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,620 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 1.45% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $107,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VYMI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.45. 353,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,364. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.