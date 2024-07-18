Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
