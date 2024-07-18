Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells $31,925.00 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $31,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Veracyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCYT traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 876,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,100. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.65.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Veracyte by 6.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 168.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
