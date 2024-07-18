Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells $31,925.00 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $31,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veracyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 876,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,100. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Veracyte by 6.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 168.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

