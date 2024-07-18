Verge (XVG) Market Cap Hits $74.28 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $74.28 million and $3.23 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,957.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.50 or 0.00599612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00111991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00036040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.95 or 0.00251653 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00046561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00072683 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.