Verge (XVG) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $74.46 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,746.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00590639 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009119 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00111655 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00035820 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00252231 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00047465 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00071021 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
