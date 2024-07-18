Verge (XVG) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $74.46 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,746.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00590639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00111655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00035820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00252231 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00071021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

