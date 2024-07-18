VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.55

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.55 and last traded at $60.44, with a volume of 18639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $835.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1,220.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,739.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDC Free Report ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.18% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.