VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.55

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.55 and last traded at $60.44, with a volume of 18639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $835.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1,220.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,739.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
