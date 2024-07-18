Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vital Farms news, Director Kelly J. Kennedy sold 10,971 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $387,824.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,583.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,842.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,056 shares of company stock worth $7,325,473. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

