Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.40

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €50.40 ($54.78) and last traded at €49.25 ($53.53), with a volume of 5652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €49.65 ($53.97).

Vossloh Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of €47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The firm has a market cap of $864.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

