Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00005421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $97.57 million and $8.70 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009636 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,004.83 or 0.99933940 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00072005 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.62352167 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $5,212,858.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.