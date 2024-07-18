WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. WaFd’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WaFd Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ WAFD traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 293,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

