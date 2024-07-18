WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. WaFd’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.
WaFd Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ WAFD traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 293,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42.
WaFd Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 39.54%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WaFd Company Profile
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
