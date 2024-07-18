WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WaFd Stock Performance

WaFd stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.52. 325,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,860. WaFd has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAFD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

