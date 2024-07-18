WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
WaFd Stock Performance
WaFd stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.52. 325,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,860. WaFd has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.
WaFd Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About WaFd
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
