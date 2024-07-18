Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Shares Up 6.2%

Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 19 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP has over 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
