Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $10.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 343,854 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 213,149 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

