Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Gap Up to $8.32

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.76. Warner Bros. Discovery shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 5,523,915 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

