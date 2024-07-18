Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Increased to $217.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $209.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.61. 17,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,397. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $167.87 and a one year high of $219.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.33 and a 200 day moving average of $200.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,904,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,284,000. Natixis increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 20,322.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 61,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after buying an additional 61,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 56,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

