WAX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.12 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. WAX has a total market cap of $138.28 million and $6.12 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, "WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://wax.io/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

