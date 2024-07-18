Webster Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.
Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.
Webster Financial Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:WBS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.47. 1,791,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $53.39.
Insider Transactions at Webster Financial
In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
