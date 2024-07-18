Webster Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.47. 1,791,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $53.39.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

