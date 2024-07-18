Wedbush Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $130.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

WTFC stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.65.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 34,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

