Wells Fargo & Company Increases U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $52.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

USB stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.44. 9,760,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,503. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

