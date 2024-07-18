Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Stock Price Up 1%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 21,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 52,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Get Western Investment Company of Canada alerts:

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($0.04) million for the quarter. Western Investment Company of Canada had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 10.03%.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.