Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Lowered to $32.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 37,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 130,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

