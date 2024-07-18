Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Short Interest Up 8.2% in June

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 1,136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1,853.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

FREE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 141,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,668. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

