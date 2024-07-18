William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of PROS worth $25,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PROS by 116.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 804,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 431,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $12,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,171,000 after buying an additional 287,338 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of PROS by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 363,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 257,777 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,540,000 after buying an additional 174,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Price Performance

Shares of PRO opened at $25.01 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $40.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PROS

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

In other PROS news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROS Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.