William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 773,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 129,386 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Steven Madden worth $32,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 225.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.7 %

SHOO opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.