William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $23.63 Million Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,994 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $23,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 35,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 91,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of MLKN opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

