William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $27.59 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.69% of Hancock Whitney worth $27,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $46,846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after purchasing an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,822,000 after purchasing an additional 142,465 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,670,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.