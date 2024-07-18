William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $31.56 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.91% of Korn Ferry worth $31,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 40.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 62,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 3.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $8,367,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $281,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,377.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KFY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

