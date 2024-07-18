William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $34.83 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.51% of ChampionX worth $34,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $587,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

