William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 204,826 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,826 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.10% of Avanos Medical worth $28,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 57.7% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

About Avanos Medical

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Featured Stories

