William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,921,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $16,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $14,655,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gogo by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,399,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 400,487 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $736,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 102.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 61,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gogo by 95.6% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

