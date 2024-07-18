William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $34,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk downgraded Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

