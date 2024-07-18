William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,078,936 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 298,933 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of ADT worth $20,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ADT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,926,013 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $191,556,000 after acquiring an additional 180,785 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,447 shares during the period. MGG Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MGG Investment Group LP now owns 11,974,970 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $81,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ADT by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,587,542 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 741,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $22,667,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADT opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

