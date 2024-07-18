Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) were down 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 159,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 71,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$12.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

