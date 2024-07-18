Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WING. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.89.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:WING traded down $23.14 on Wednesday, hitting $363.60. The stock had a trading volume of 631,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,663. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.36. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $431.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.40, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.