WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Up 7.5% in June

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,614. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 44.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 696.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.