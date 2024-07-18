WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Up 7.5% in June

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,614. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Stories
