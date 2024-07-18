WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.42-4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.420-4.680 EPS.

WNS Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of WNS stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.11.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

