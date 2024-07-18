Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on BP (NYSE:BP)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. BP has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

