Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $116.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

