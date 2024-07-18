Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in a report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 132,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,632,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 70,144 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 384,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

