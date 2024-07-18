Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $29,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Workiva by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Workiva by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WK opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

