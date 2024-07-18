WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
WPP stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
