Wrapped BNB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $128.73 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $574.80 or 0.00893883 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $909.82 million and $128.73 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,848 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

