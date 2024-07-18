Wrapped Matic Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $75.23 million and approximately $22.96 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000804 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 146,420,718 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 141,293,090.49362138. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.54522713 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3334 active market(s) with $22,078,476.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.