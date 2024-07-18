Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. Yelp has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.66 million. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $180,494.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,108.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,108.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,590 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,355 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,535,000 after acquiring an additional 482,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,718,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,505 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 301,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,510 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $6,238,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

