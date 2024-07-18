YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Down 2.6%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.45. 585,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,274,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.89.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,238,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,286 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $14,576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 307.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 639,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 482,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $10,745,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

